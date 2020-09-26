Deceptive ads being used to smear Dan Quick’s reputation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-four years ago, Alice Quick was a nurse in the delivery room assisting Dr. Reilly as I gave birth to our first son. I didn’t know it then, but the entire Quick family would become very special to my own family.

Dan and Alice are longtime parishioners at my own church, and my husband, John, and I were privileged to teach all their good children. To see Dan working hard in his political career as an utterly respected state senator has always seemed exactly right.

He and Alice have made it their life’s work to put other people first. Dan cares so much for his community and state and has worked tirelessly to make it a safe and thriving place for our children.

As a lifelong Republican, I’ve been horrified to hear radio ads and receive mailings from a Republican outside interest group smearing this wonderful man’s character. Dan is decent and honorable, and in the middle of this deception and falsehood, during his campaign for reelection to the Nebraska Legislature, he has remained a man of integrity, refusing to fight dirt with dirt. These are not the Republican values I grew up with, and I am ashamed of my party’s promotion of such groups.

I would trust Dan Quick with my life. He deserves better than this, and Nebraskans deserve the truth — not a smear job on the character of an exceptional man.