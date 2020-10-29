DeKay keeps ratepayer at forefront of discussion

My name is John Hoke, and I have managed a rural electric company in Nebraska for over thirty years.
I’m writing this to ask your support for Barry DeKay. I have known Barry since his election to our board over twenty years ago. Barry came to our board with the same concern as yours - that power is always there and affordable. Barry worked hard to understand the electric business from that day forward to make informed decisions for our customers. After serving fifteen years on our board, several as board president, he was forced to step down because of term limits.
For many, that would have been the end of their public service career. Barry had a passion for Public Power and didn’t want what he learned to go to waste. He wanted to continue to learn the industry and represent the interest of rural Nebraskans, so he ran for and got elected to the Nebraska Public Power District board.
Barry’s experience and determination have paid off. Under his watch, the average cost of power generated by NPPD has declined. NPPD retail, which sells power in the larger cities and towns, hasn’t had a rate increase in more than six years, neither has our company or most of the utilities that receive power from NPPD. Over the past three years, NPPD has returned excess margins that allowed some local companies to lower rates. If we could, we all would, but in our company’s case, and many others, the ice storm in 2018 and the floods last year required us to spend millions of dollars replacing and repairing our distribution systems. NPPD returning excess margins allowed us to do that and avoid increasing rates. Barry focuses on the person at the end of the line, who pays all the bills – you, the ratepayer.
We need Barry DeKay’s experience, fiscal responsibility, and customer focus on the NPPD’s board to represent the interests of all of us who pay the bills. Please help me re-elect Barry DeKay to the NPPD Board by giving him your vote.
