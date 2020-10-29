DeKay keeps ratepayer at forefront of discussion

My name is John Hoke, and I have managed a rural electric company in Nebraska for over thirty years.

I’m writing this to ask your support for Barry DeKay. I have known Barry since his election to our board over twenty years ago. Barry came to our board with the same concern as yours - that power is always there and affordable. Barry worked hard to understand the electric business from that day forward to make informed decisions for our customers. After serving fifteen years on our board, several as board president, he was forced to step down because of term limits.

For many, that would have been the end of their public service career. Barry had a passion for Public Power and didn’t want what he learned to go to waste. He wanted to continue to learn the industry and represent the interest of rural Nebraskans, so he ran for and got elected to the Nebraska Public Power District board.