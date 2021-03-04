Demand change in Congress now

Rage is out of control in both houses of Congress. Rage is driving the political division past verbal civil war toward total dehumanization of the “other” and attempts to legally disenfranchise the “other” of both power and a voice.

The listening public has been driven into corresponding echo chambers that feed personal rage.

Rage has become the new default American psyche. Rage, not reason. Not fairness. Not care. But a new default to rage.

The Jan. 6 violence was a logical result of this bipartisan rage and its corresponding despair. Antifa-driven anarchy is also fueled by this bipartisan rage and feelings of powerlessness.

Fear of the future has replaced optimism, a forward-thinking work ethic, freedom to be oneself, and belief in the culture of community.

Too many of our representatives, senators and other political leaders, both elected and nonelected, continue to feed and drive hysteria and its ugly sibling rage.

They continue to show that we, the people, are no longer in control; they are not willing to give that control back.