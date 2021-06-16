Denial of Jan. 6 insurrection unacceptable

The ills of denial can get stuck in the craw.

Insurrection: An act of injustice or a revolting against civil authority or an established government. — Webster Dictionary

Apparently when educated, mature, elected leaders turn a blind eye toward an injustice, they trap themselves into a mindset of denial and can become incapable of being honest with themselves. The alarming dysfunction of the Republican Party, to see no harm with the Jan. 6 insurrection, holds no rational merit. This violent trespass captured on film and recording presidential support and blessings for the onslaught is all evidence — undeniable evidence — enough to even convince a child’s mind of wrongdoing.

The denial here of any wrongdoing on Jan. 6 negates the integrity of our nation and debases the strength and wisdom of democracy.

Believe me, if the tables were turned and a Democratic insurrection were to be laid on the Republican regime, the GOP would be singing a different song.

May the graces above rescue our nation from the consequences of this unacceptable, catastrophic fiasco that was directed to our nation’s doorstep.

Fiasco: failure with humiliating results. — Webster Dictionary