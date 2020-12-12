Difficult decision on who gets coronavirus vaccine first

I feel truly sorry for those who have to decide who gets the COVID-19 vaccines first and so forth. What a tough call.
Yes, I agree medical personnel should come first. Whether we survive rests heavily on their shoulders through this awful pandemic.
Our police officers are also paramount to keeping us civilized. When people get desperate, they can become very uncivilized.
I do not believe a person’s social status, bank account advantage or race should have any influence on who gets the first rounds of vaccines.
President-elect Biden and only his immediate staff should also come first because they have to lead our country and keep America strong.
Some folks say the elderly in nursing homes should receive a priority, but I say why? They have had a chance to live full lives. I’m sure if they voiced their opinions they would feel the same as me. I’m 70 years old and in bad health. Why waste the first vaccines on us old fogies? I would much rather have my children and grandson vaccinated before me. Ask any parent and grandparent who loves their sons, daughters and grandchildren how we feel about it. I think you may be surprised at what we would say: “Leave us for later and protect the younger so they can have their chance for a long, full life also.” They are the future of this great country. All of us elderly have fulfilled our lives and followed our dreams, Give the younger generations priority through this pandemic.
I pray you all make wise decisions.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.