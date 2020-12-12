Difficult decision on who gets coronavirus vaccine first

Some folks say the elderly in nursing homes should receive a priority, but I say why? They have had a chance to live full lives. I’m sure if they voiced their opinions they would feel the same as me. I’m 70 years old and in bad health. Why waste the first vaccines on us old fogies? I would much rather have my children and grandson vaccinated before me. Ask any parent and grandparent who loves their sons, daughters and grandchildren how we feel about it. I think you may be surprised at what we would say: “Leave us for later and protect the younger so they can have their chance for a long, full life also.” They are the future of this great country. All of us elderly have fulfilled our lives and followed our dreams, Give the younger generations priority through this pandemic.