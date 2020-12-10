Display white bows, white lights for health care workers

One thing this pandemic has taught us is just how important we are to one another. The way this community has worked together to fight COVID-19 has been heartening.

As far as we’ve come, we’re not yet done. With new cases expected to surge, our health care workers are facing their most difficult weeks. These heroes have been on the frontlines from the start. Now more than ever they need our support.

We can’t walk a mile in our health care workers’ shoes. But we can help lift them up. That’s the idea behind “Operation White Lights,” a communitywide effort to show our gratitude, which started Dec. 7 and continues through the month of December.

Everyone can participate in their own way. Just add white lights or bows where you can — include them in your Christmas decorations or place them in the doors and windows of your home or business. You can even pin a white bow to your lapel or tie one to your car antenna.

Without a word, you can tell health care workers thank you. It’s a simple act of gratitude that can be shared over and over. Let’s add some hope to December with #OperationWhiteLights.