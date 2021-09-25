Diversity of opinions on abortion should be recognized

In light of the horrific and alarmingly restrictive anti-abortion legislation recently implemented in Texas, it is vital to note the diversity of faith opinions regarding reproductive justice. From clergy persons to lay leaders to those who identify only as spiritual, there exists a range of religious opinions considering abortion. Indeed, there is no universal moral consensus regarding when life actually begins; therefore, state governments must not overturn the vital protections afforded women via the landmark Roe v Wade SCOTUS decision.

The inherent worth and dignity of a person is itself a spiritual precept — yet it is one directly violated by extremist anti-choice legislation. Perhaps tellingly, abortion restrictions disparately impact communities of color and individuals from lower socioeconomic strata. This vile affront should offend any person of faith from any religious tradition.