I am writing this to encourage our city to do better for youth baseball. My son has played baseball for the past nine years.

The field space in town is tough as well as the conditions of the fields. For high school baseball, there are two options: Ashley Park and Ryder Park. High school and Legion Baseball use these fields. This year there were many boys who went out for baseball and like many years not everyone can play due to lack of field space.

The conditions of the fields are substandard. Games are generally called off due to the fields not being able to handle any moisture.

Ryder Park is an embarrassment to our community and teams. The parking lot is in bad condition. The bathrooms are not insulated so are still not open for the season. The pitching mound is horrible and I have seen many pitchers struggling to navigate on this. The sidewalks inside the park are dangerous. I have seen two people fall on this with one breaking her ankle. Beginning roadwork at the beginning of the season in front of the only entrance to the park is far from ideal.

When the beautiful softball complex was built north of town, it was promised to the taxpayers who paid for this facility that these fields would be for baseball as well. With all the room available, not one field was made large enough for baseball beyond a young age.

I am calling upon the city council, mayor/candidates and parks department to respond to this issue.

The city has depended on private and school baseball leagues far too long to get this situation solved. Kearney and Hastings both have superb facilities for baseball. Grand Island needs to figure this out.