Do some Acts of Kindness this week

Sunday kicks off the 21st year of the Acts of Kindness Week hosted by the AOK Ladies. AOK Week is an opportunity for our community to come together and support one another by passing along little random acts of kindness to those around us. No matter how big or small, an act of kindness makes an impact.

The AOK Ladies are a group that was started in 1997 by Gloria Wolbach to spread kindness throughout our city and the group has continued to be a staple of our “City of Kindness” by doing kindness projects each month of the year. The group started with 60 women and has grown to over 80 women. These women wrap gifts, stuff the bus, volunteer, donate, provide meals, read to children and do many other acts of kindness. During this week, you could be surprised with a free cup of coffee, a dish of ice cream or even a meal. You may receive a “Kindness Citation” from our local police or sheriff’s office. Your late library books can be returned with no fee, and kindness will be featured in the Grand Island Public Library’s Virtual readings.