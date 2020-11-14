Do the right thing, beat the coronavirus

A lot of people are not obeying the rules and all the people who are not obeying the rules will be helping the devil. The coronavirus and the devil do two things, and both kill people. If we all start doing the right rules, then we will beat this virus. A lot of people are hoping you will help fight off this virus; nobody wants to get sick or die.

If we get together and obey the rules, then we will all beat this virus all to hell and that is where it belongs. People, please help fight this virus together. If we do not beat this virus, then we will not be able to go over to all the places like we want to do. Beat this virus — help fight it and obey the rules.