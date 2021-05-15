Do traffic laws infringe on our rights, too?

Thanks to a majority of federal legislators and Supreme Court justices that continue to believe there should be little or no Second Amendment regulations, we keep experiencing an abundance of killings. That has been especially true these last few weeks. The Constitution says that “to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” That’s lovely. Maybe we should go back to what they meant by “arms.” Having to load a gun with powder and an iron ball every time you shoot might save lots of lives. That’s certainly what the framers had in mind when they wrote the document regarding arms.

We’ve had to make lots of adjustments in our thinking as to what the Constitution meant then and what limitations are required to carry out its intent now. If I had the money, I’d love to introduce a lawsuit objecting to my liberty limitations for having to have a driver’s license and obey traffic regulations, all the way up to the Supreme Court. Why shouldn’t I be able to drive a car at whatever age I want, or not have to stop for red lights, stop signs, and be told what my speed limit should be?