Do traffic laws infringe on our rights, too?

Thanks to a majority of federal legislators and Supreme Court justices that continue to believe there should be little or no Second Amendment regulations, we keep experiencing an abundance of killings. That has been especially true these last few weeks. The Constitution says that “to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” That’s lovely. Maybe we should go back to what they meant by “arms.” Having to load a gun with powder and an iron ball every time you shoot might save lots of lives. That’s certainly what the framers had in mind when they wrote the document regarding arms.
We’ve had to make lots of adjustments in our thinking as to what the Constitution meant then and what limitations are required to carry out its intent now. If I had the money, I’d love to introduce a lawsuit objecting to my liberty limitations for having to have a driver’s license and obey traffic regulations, all the way up to the Supreme Court. Why shouldn’t I be able to drive a car at whatever age I want, or not have to stop for red lights, stop signs, and be told what my speed limit should be?
Irrational, impractical and not realistic, you say? The majority of people in this country don’t think so. It’s not irrational to have regulations. Our lives are regulated in many aspects to protect the rights of others and our ability to survive with each other. The writers of the Constitution had no idea how or what weapons would be invented. Nor did they have to stop their horses or carriages for traffic lights. It’s not irrational that we obey stop signs and speed limits in particular areas. I doubt many of us would like to run through red lights in heavy traffic. Several of us wonder why it’s so difficult for some to understand the need to accept tighter gun regulations. You might think differently if you were shopping at Super Saver or Walmart when someone came into the store and started spraying bullets with an automatic rifle that had a clip of 100 rounds.
Regulations may not completely stop gun killings, just as traffic laws may not stop all car accidents, but it could and will reduce the number of deaths that happen in mass murders or angered, revenge killings.
Think about why you stopped for a red light or stop sign the next time you are traveling in your vehicle. Push your legislators, both state and federal, to pass sensible gun laws. Do you need a bazooka for your safety?