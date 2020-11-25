 Skip to main content
Don Shuda a conservative who would look out for taxpayers’ money
Don Shuda would be an excellent choice for Hall County commissioner.

Don does not take his job responsibilities lightly. He has the ability to look at problems and issues from more than one view. In the end, his vote will always be based on what is best for Hall County taxpayers.

Our board of commissioners give their all to manage and maintain a budget to keep Hall County operating efficiently. Don would certainly fit well with this team.

