 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don Shuda is best for county board
0 comments

Don Shuda is best for county board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Don Shuda is the best candidate to fill the Hall County Board of Commissioners seat held by Dick Hartman.

Don has an excellent knowledge of the workings of the board because he has been the veterans service officer. He will be able to hit the ground running and get the job done.

Don is a conservative and will look out for our tax dollars. He will spend money wisely. I urge the committee to appoint Don Shuda.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts