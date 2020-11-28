Don Shuda is best for county board

Don Shuda is the best candidate to fill the Hall County Board of Commissioners seat held by Dick Hartman.
Don has an excellent knowledge of the workings of the board because he has been the veterans service officer. He will be able to hit the ground running and get the job done.
Don is a conservative and will look out for our tax dollars. He will spend money wisely. I urge the committee to appoint Don Shuda.
