Don Shuda should be appointed to Hall County board

I’m addressing this letter to the editor and the Hall County Selection Committee.

This letter is in support of Don Shuda as the next District 3 commissioner to represent rural Hall County.

Don Shuda has been representing all of Hall County for the last 33 years. He has heard the needs of taxpayers and veterans from all areas of the county and has worked to address those needs. He has accomplished assisting them with little to no increase to the county budget and thus your property tax. Rather, Don knows how to work with state and federal agencies to the best financial benefit of local taxpayers.

When appointing Don Shuda, no one has to wonder about this character or how he will conduct himself. Don is conservative, dedicated to the people of Hall County, hard working and has a moral virtue above reproach. He has the background in Hall County government that will allow him to contribute from the time of his appointment.

Please allow rural Hall County the strongest leadership it could possibly have. Give Don Shuda the nod regarding appointment to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. Don has always been a Hall County official of whom we can be proud and he will continue to be in this capacity.