Don Shuda would be best choice for rural Hall County district

I am writing in support of Don Shuda to be appointed as Hall County commissioner from the rural District 3.

The rural area of Hall County has been fortunate to have good representation on the county board for some years, Dick Hartman being one. However, for the majority of time, the representative has come from Doniphan or Wood River. Obviously, those people would best understand the needs of their area. Allow me to share why Don Shuda would represent all of rural Hall County.

Don Shuda has represented veterans across Hall County for the past 33 years. I doubt that he has ever asked the person’s address except if paperwork required it. Don does not, and I believe will not, think in terms of the rural area where a person lives. Don will think in terms of understanding the resident’s concerns and resolving the problem.

For many years, Don has worked with the constraints of the Hall County budget. He is a conservative and is well acquainted with the fact that every expenditure is reflected in property tax. Don understands the Hall County budget and will be able to “hit the ground running” when it comes to ensuring that dollars are spent to the best advantage of every taxpayer in Hall County.

Don Shuda is the most highly qualified candidate for the position of Hall County commissioner for all of rural Hall County. That fact cannot be denied. Please select Don Shuda as District 3 Hall County commissioner.