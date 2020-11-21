Don’t be bamboozled

Carl Sagan: “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us.”

If you’re a believer, and you believe God appointed Donald J. Trump to run this country and to lead this country, you lost by nearly 6 million votes. You have no mandate. Funny how God only appoints Republican presidents.

When religion impinges on the government it is a violation of separation of church and state. Where one religious viewpoint is put above another is a violation of freedom of religion.

The GOP’s Holy Book is how much many Republicans (Trump sycophants) resemble the “villains” in the book — the corrupt businessmen, politicians and quack scientists.

Is the economy there to serve and further humanity or are we here to serve and bow down to Wall Street?

The economy and civilization are subservient to the Earth and depend upon it for existence.

“To judge from the notions expounded by theologians, one must conclude that God created most men simply with a view of crowding Hell.” — Marquis De Sade.

Maybe the Beatles’ song lyrics are fitting: “Imagine there’s no countries // It isn’t hard to do // Nothing to kill or die for // And no religion too.”