Don’t be colorblind; recognize everyone’s worth, experiences

“I am colorblind. — God” These billboards are dotted across Grand Island and are causing some friends of mine great consternation.

Legacy Billboards out of Kearney, whose core values are to uphold Christian values, service them. I am hoping this was done naively and with no ill will, but it is not OK, even if they were done with good intentions. The road to hell is paved with those, I have been told.

This remark does harm. Please Google it. There are plenty of articles on this going back at least 10 years. I have heard all the excuses about why white people think this “should be” acceptable because of what they “want” it to mean. I was one of those white people, and it took me way too long to realize I was wrong. This phrase does not mean what we want it to mean. It is offensive. It is a form of erasing people, their skin color, and their life experiences. It is a way of avoiding racism and using microaggressions to still “not see” and “not hear” what Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are telling us.