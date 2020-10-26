 Skip to main content
Don’t extend TIF finance period
Vote No on Amendment 2. Vote no on Bill Mowinkel, yes on Karen Bredthauer.

On TIF as if 15 years tax free was not enough, now they want 20. TIF was to clean up rundown areas that were not worth the cost of cleaning up, to prevent more decay in the area, not plow up farmland to build houses. What TIF means is I cannot build these things and pay taxes. So you, the other people (the suckers) will pay for schools, fire protection, police and etc.

Well, we the other people are sick and tired of paying your taxes.

