Don’t give health boards law-making power

The proposed changes to public health boards in LB637 seek “to provide county or district health departments with exclusive powers to control contagious or infectious diseases” and a majority vote from one of these three- to five-person boards may “enact rules and regulations, which shall have the force and effect of law ... may enforce them, and may provide fines and punishments for the violation of any such rules and regulations.”

These health boards would consist of an elected mayor, two to three experts and the chief of police.

These health boards, during a time of a perceived health crisis, can usurp our established legislative process and voters, and mandate business lockdowns, school closings, stay-at-home orders, and of course, masks, along with whatever other decrees they deem necessary.

Other than through the mayor, citizens would have little voice or recourse regarding those laws we would be subjected to.

For several hundred years now laws were created and enacted through the Legislature, allowing those governed to have a voice. With the proposed changes of LB637, as few as three people could now write laws they feel are necessary and enforce them.

Encourage your representative to vote down the dangerous precedent of LB637.