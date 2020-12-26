Don’t put religion before public health

The Constitution in its preamble mentions promoting the general welfare.

Has Jesus ever asked a leper for a copay?

Imagine a world where “Pro-Life” included feeding hungry children.

The U.S. ranks 180th in infant mortality. According to the CIA’s World Factbook, the United States has 6.26 infant deaths for every 1,000 live births.

There’s a reason why abortion rates go down in Democratic administrations and back up with the Republicans; with a stronger safety net women feel like they actually do have a choice, and many will choose to carry the fetus to term. With GOP cuts in the social safety net, some women may feel like an abortion is better than condemning a child to a lifetime of poverty.

Religious rituals before public health. An astounding breach of intellect and lack of moral principle is coming from those that should be carrying the torch of common sense.

The plague of anti-intellectualism is about to destroy us.