Don’t try to beat a train

A sad statistic: A person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours in the United States, where 95% of all rail-related deaths involve drivers going through a crossing or a person on the tracks.

When these tragedies occur, lives are changed forever — for the people involved in the crash, their family, friends and community, as well as the train crew members. Across the nation last year there were over 1,900 collisions and 198 fatalities.

This week marks U.S. Rail Safety Week, a national event to raise awareness about safety near railroad tracks. It’s led by Operation Lifesaver (OLI) in partnership with railroads, the USDOT, law enforcement and safety organizations.

The good news is that public education is powerful, especially when combined with efforts to improve grade crossing safety. Collisions are down 84% since 1972 when OLI began its work. Freight railroads also collaborate with local authorities across Nebraska to improve grade crossings, and advocate at the federal level for dedicated funding through the Section 130 program to eliminate hazards at crossings.

Always remember, never try to beat a train, always expect a train, obey all warning signs, and trains cannot stop quickly. Together we can stop track tragedies.