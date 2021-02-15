Donald Trump did great work for the country

I’m not a Republican. I was a staunch Democrat, going back to George McGovern. That said, I believe Donald Trump may be the last great leader this country will see. Against the wind, he managed COVID-19 vaccines in record time, energy independence, a booming economy, bringing home troops, and garnering the release of American prisoners. He brokered an unprecedented peace deal between Israel and Arab nations while being billed a “Nazi” at home. He made justice reform into law, benefiting minorities, yet he continued to be labeled “racist.” Absurdity has replaced logic. Unwarranted disdain for Trump has brought darkness upon this nation, yet to be revealed.

Reaction to the Capitol riot is comparable to Hitler’s exploitation of the Reichstag fire. It will usher in tyranny and serve as the backdrop to ultimately strike down the Second Amendment. It’s become the justification to punish American citizens for playing on the wrong team. Freedom of speech has already been diminished to freedom for some. Today’s White House looks more like a fortress under guard during a war than a house for the people. If that doesn’t alarm you, it should.