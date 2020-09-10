Donald Trump doesn’t understand veterans, doesn’t deserve votes

So The Independent only alleges that Donald Trump bashed the military. If Fox News confirms it twice, you can rest assured that the story is true.
Donald Trump’s alleged bone spurs earned him a deferment during the Vietnam conflict. Comments about Vietnam vets being “suckers” and referring to shot down pilots as “losers” should earn him a resounding defeat in November. No veteran, in clear conscience, should be able to cast a vote for Donald Trump. Nor should any relative of a veteran.
This is not Mr. Trump’s first insult to our armed forces. Mr. Trump’s elaborate hair coiffe prevented him from honoring our fallen troops on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. Mr. Trump referred to the late Sen. John McCain as a “loser” for being shot down and captured while serving in Vietnam. I find it repugnant that someone who cannot understand how a soldier can be willing to die for their country is now their commander in chief. For those diehard Trump supporters not willing to believe Trump’s comments regarding veterans, he calls everyone he doesn’t like or respect “losers.” Why should veterans, people that Trump admits he doesn’t understand, be any different?
Mr. Trump insulted Gold Star parents, Khizr Khan and his wife, during the 2016 election campaign. Most recently, Mr. Trump threatened to withhold the funding for the Stars and Stripes, the only American military newspaper. It now appears that Mr. Trump has walked back that threat.
These are not the actions of someone who “loves and respects the military.”
As a Vietnam era veteran married to a Vietnam veteran, we know a photo op hugging the American flag does not prove one is a patriot.
