Donald Trump focuses on scare tactics

President Trump’s America has come to pass. In a 2014 Fox News Video, Trump touts “disaster” as a way to “Make America Great Again.” “When the country goes to total hell — then you’ll have riots to go back to where we used to be when we were great,” he said on a “Fox & Friends” show.
The Constitution created a government whose purpose is to “promote the general welfare,” where preventable deaths are to be prevented, not dismissed as unfortunate.
The most powerful people in America appear to enthusiastically embrace the idea that humans can be divided into inherently superior and inferior specimens and treated accordingly.
Trump needs to go back to a job where pretending he can do the job is the job.
He has been following the Joe McCarthy strategy: ”Scare the people, lie and then lie some more.” And be is bold about it. Many people were also fooled by McCarthy, especially those who cannot think for themselves and are born followers.
Lacking the planning, technical and logistical capacity to identify and isolate the infectious, we will have the worst of both worlds — human mortality and economic disaster.
What’s wrong with the Trump Republican sycophants? Do they really think people won’t remember their misdeeds?
They claim to be the party of life, yet they leave a wake of death.
They hide behind constitutional rights, yet deprive citizens of the right to live their lives in health. They play to the few, depriving the rights of the many.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!