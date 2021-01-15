Donald Trump has been attacked, berated for years

Let’s take a look at why Donald Trump supporters may be a little upset.

Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters deplorable and irredeemable. FBI agent Peter Strzok told FBI lawyer Lisa Page in a text that he could smell Trump supporters in Walmart. The FBI and CIA put surveillance on Trump’s team without advising him there might be a problem.

Millions were spent on a Russia collusion investigation that showed no evidence. The House of Representatives impeached Trump over a good phone call. An actress held what was supposedly the severed head of Trump. Madonna said she thought about blowing up the White House. An actor said, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president and it may be time.” A “Julius Caesar” performance portrayed Trump being assassinated. Snoop Dogg simulated shooting Trump in the head.