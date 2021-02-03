Donald Trump is gone; let up on him

Again, on Jan. 29 we were subjected to another letter by a Trump hater that declares that President Trump is a criminal, a dictator, etc. Now, he is gone, but yet some still think he breached the Emolument Clause of the Constitution. Basically, they are saying he profited in his businesses while in office. After many months, the lower courts have ruled that Sen. Richard Blumenthal and his Democratic cohorts had no standing to sue the president. Finally, it went to the Supreme Court, and the court ruled to reject the appeal, and leaves in place the lower court’s ruling. There are two lawsuits in other courts, and it was suggested they would probably be dismissed as moot, because Trump is no longer in office.