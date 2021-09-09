Donald Trump is great leader; booth not disturbing

Why was the Trump booth at the Nebraska State Fair so disturbing? Especially considering what has happened to our country this past three weeks.
Donald Trump was and is a great leader compared to the complete failure we have now. Our president’s actions over the past few weeks border on “treason.” Flooding America with undocumented immigrants, blocking the oil line development, leaving Americans behind enemy lines. He is doing these things deliberately. Not accidentally!
Trump deserves to have a big booth at the State Fair.