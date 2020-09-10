Donald Trump is helping people in need

Well, let’s find out who is the best man for president. Who helped the people of the United States when the virus started and many people were out of jobs and work and could not pay rent or buy food for their family? I did not see Joe Biden anywhere helping the people who needed to be helped out.
There was some bad talk about Donald Trump, but nobody was doing anything. Trump was trying to get help and checks for people who needed it — Trump was there. And how about the people in Iowa who had lots of wind damage? Trump went to Iowa to help the people. I did not see Biden any place to help; only lots of bad talk.
There is a lot of bad talk about Trump, but it is Trump who is helping all the people who need help.
Who do you want to vote for? Some guy who just talks about how he would do things if he was president but is doing nothing or would you want a president who is doing things now to help people who need it? If you lose Trump now, then you get only what somebody talks about if they were president. Trump is doing things now.
