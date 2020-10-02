Donald Trump keeps his promises, loves country

I am writing in regard to the presidential debate held Tuesday night. It was a spectacle like never seen before. It was not presidential; it was more of a brawl.
I want to point out that if you thought President Trump was a bit of a bully, this was due to 3½ years of disrespect, mistreatment by fake news and frustration. President Trump has not received the recognition he deserves for what he has accomplished, yet he pushes ahead. The Democrats do everything in their power to disrupt and stop his success. I believe he could have accomplished even more if the Democrats would have just worked with him.
President Trump loves the United States. He is working for the people. The Democrats (far left) are responsible for the chaos, riots and destruction done in “blue” states and cities. The Democrats have left us feeling unsafe and that is exactly their intention. The left wants power, they want government control and they want to change our Constitution and our freedom. They want socialism. Don’t be influenced by their empty promises and lies.
President Trump has kept his promises; he has handled COVID-19 as well as anyone could have. He is balancing the welfare of the people by considering both health and economy. No, he is not your normal politician; he is a businessman who stepped up when no one else would to straighten out a country with a lot of problems. Let him finish his job.
Hopefully, both candidates will lay out their policies in the next debate. And how about that Joe Biden ... bless his heart, he stood tall and didn’t nod off. He did, however, evade important questions.
God bless America and God bless President Trump.
