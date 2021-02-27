Donald Trump must be held accountable for his lack of leadership

Nebraska is devastated by the loss of 2,000+ of our fellow residents. How can we even imagine the loss of 503,000+ Americans? To quote a famous scientist, “It’s nothing like we have ever been through in the last 102 years, since the 1918 influenza pandemic.” This tragedy and the subsequent unemployment could have been avoided, if only we had had any leadership.

The former president can rightfully be blamed for this milestone and for the misery and grief of families of the deceased. His actions prior to and during the pandemic are very telling: He disbanded the Obama pandemic response team; cut CDC and WHO funding; fired Rear Admiral Timothy Ziemer from the National Security Council, who was in charge of stopping the spread of infectious diseases; ignored an intelligence report that the outbreak was much worse than China admitted; called the threat a “liberal hoax”; attacked his own health scientists; publicly downplayed the threat of the coronavirus, then contradicted himself when he stated to a book author, “This is deadly stuff”; “more deadly than your, you know, even your strenuous flus”; and publicly proposed questionable, unscientific and lethal remedies.

His lack of leadership has permanently stained his legacy. Americans will remember his debacle for decades. He was also impeached twice, lost the popular vote twice and served only one term — five events contributing to his historic blunders. This places him in a “presidential class” all by himself. No other president experienced all five. This former president must be held accountable to impede anything like this from ever happening again. All patriotic Americans should forever remember what can happen when we fail to elect honest, compassionate and trustworthy leaders. I will continue to fly my American flag at half-staff, and encourage other patriotic Americans to do the same.