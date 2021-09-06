 Skip to main content
Donald Trump’s values aren’t Nebraskan values

At the Nebraska State Fair, is there Nothing more Nebraskan than: vulgar language, spitting on veterans, cheating on a pregnant wife, paying for porn visits, denigrating remarks about all women, making fun of the handicapped, bullying others, promoting white nationalism, encouraging violence, divisiveness and hate and tax evasion?

Yup, Donald Trump really exemplifies our Nebraska values!

Who was in charge that approved putting the Trump brand on OUR State Fair? No, it’s not “inclusiveness,” as Bill Ogg, the State Fair’s executive director, said with a hint of a smile in an NTV interview.

