Donald Trump spoke up for us

Wake up America.

Please, first I do not want to be misunderstood. I am not comparing the character of Donald Trump or, for that matter, anyone else to the character of Jesus Christ.

Having said that, both Donald Trump and Jesus Christ were considered to be outsiders — not accepted by the “establishment,” such as Washington, D.C., and the scribes and Pharisees of Jesus’ time.

Trump and Jesus were both bold in what they said. Trump said the establishment are liars, hypocrites, fake news, etc.

Jesus was an outcast to the organized church at that time. The scribes and Pharisees did not want to give up their rule and authority to him — just as Congress has done with Trump. Jesus called them vipers, snakes and self righteous.

The Democrats searched for 3 1/2 years and used $35 million, and later the Mueller report states that Donald Trump is not guilty — “no collusion.”

The Pharisees brought Jesus before Pilate, who said, “I find no fault with this man.” Not guilty. Yet, they crucified Jesus! About 37 years later, Israel was totally destroyed. “Not one stone in the temple was left unturned.” Mark 13:1-2

Could this happen to us?

Jesus loved Israel. Donald Trump loves America. Remember to thank Jesus for his sacrifice and to also pray for the Trump family.