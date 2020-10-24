Donald Trump stands up against abortion

Many people are endorsing Joe Biden for president because they believe that Donald Trump is morally, intellectually and politically unfit to hold the office of president. Trump is not the ideal candidate but is the better of the two. Trump is crude but stands up for the ideal of America — most fundamentally, the right to life.

Joe Biden expresses to be Catholic but is in favor of abortion, something that is contrary to the Roman Catholic Church. The Catholic Church teaches that life starts at conception and that abortion kills that life. Abortion is against the 5th Commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.” To put it bluntly, abortion is murder. What is the difference if the baby is killed before birth or drowned after birth? Either way, killing the baby is murder and Joe Biden believes it is OK. He also supports Planned Parenthood, whose main business is the promotion of abortion. Biden would promote tax money being given to Planned Parenthood, who in turn would use the money to pay for abortions.