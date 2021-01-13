Donald Trump unable to admit he has lost at anything

A couple of months ago the Independent published a letter of mine where I proposed that President Trump demonstrated all the traits of a person with the psychiatric disorder of narcissism. We have witnessed the result of a person who is incapable of admitting he lost at anything. To that end, despite all evidence and 60 court rulings to the contrary, he persisted on perpetrating the big lie that he won the election, buoyed by sycophants and conspiracy theorists. His supporters, like loyal members of a cult, acted out with total disregard to the law, which resulted in deaths. One of these was a law enforcement officer attempting to fulfill his duty.