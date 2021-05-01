Donate to TeamMates in Go Big Give

With Go Big Give coming up, I want to share a wonderful success story with you. I was matched with a sixth-grade girl in 2009, through the TeamMates mentoring program. We met weekly at Barr Middle School through her graduation from Grand Island Senior High. She received the Osborn Legacy Scholarship through TeamMates, which allowed her full tuition at Hastings College. Only one of these scholarships is awarded in Nebraska! She graduated from college in three and a half years with a degree in sociology, which by itself I believe is amazing! She entered the workforce, giving back to her community working with young people, trying to keep them on the right path. After this life-changing journey for both of us and with great joy, I attended her wedding to a wonderful young man this past weekend!

This is just one success story among many that TeamMates is responsible for. Please give as generously as you can on May 6, during the GoBigGive campaign and remember TeamMates of Grand Island in your giving so other young people might have the opportunity to reach their full potential and have the chance to follow their dreams!