Donations important to placing wreaths on veterans’ graves

Wreaths Across America coordinators for the WestLawn Cemetery in Grand Island wish to thank everyone who made our Wreaths Across America ceremony for our veterans with Chef Anthony Brando and his group Business Coalition for Veterans (BCW). Without his help, we would not have had the 650 wreaths this year and to those businesses who let us put a can for donations for wreaths. We could have not done this event without the individuals, organizations, and businesses that helped in donations and volunteers who helped on Dec. 19.

We did not reach our goal of placing 1,200 wreaths on the graves in the cemetery. However, we did place 650 wreaths on our veterans’ graves. This is less than what we did last year, and our goal for next year is to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave.

We want to thank the following people who made our event a success: Chef Anthony and fellow Veterans and Boy Scouts, and the countless volunteers. We also want to thank Tom and Sue Pirnie of Grand Island Express, who trucked in our wreaths for the day.

2020 Wreaths Across America is done for the year, and if you missed helping the veterans, it’s not too late as we are already accepting donations for Dec. 2021. All donations from now to January will be a match. Wreaths Across America event. Donations can be made to WWW.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NE0027 to support a veteran at WestLawn Memorial Park Cemetery or WWW.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NEVMCG for the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please help us both reach our goals for 2021 and cover each veteran’s grave. If you have questions, please call (308) 381-2420 and ask for Jennifer at WestLawn.