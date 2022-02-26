 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donations to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity appreciated

It’s that time of year again to give a heartfelt “thank you” to those of you who take the time to drop off your can donations for the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity at the different fenced enclosures.

We here in central Nebraska are a very generous bunch and your generosity has proven that in the previous competitive grants we’ve won.

As volunteers, we do have one necessary request for those of you making your can donations. In dropping off your bags, we would ask that you take a second and make sure the opening to the bag is secured so the cans don’t scatter out and cause a mess. This saves a lot of time in collecting the bags as the days are getting much colder.

Also, empty motor oil containers, beer bottles, plastic juice bottles, old FedEx mailing containers, etc. should be taken to a different recycling location.

Again, thank you very much for your generosity toward one of the most worthwhile organizations helping those less fortunate.

