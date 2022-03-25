Don't allow history to repeat itself

Are we Americans going to stand by and let a man decide, with his brain full of wrong decisions, wipe out a lot of babies, children and innocent people of all ages? This includes grandpas and grandmas, young teenage boys and girls, young pregnant women and young men who want to see their babies born and hold them, young couples who just got married and 50-year-old men and women, all who want to be free.

Are we going to let millions die over oil and a man who has a wrong idea? Come on Americans, remember the Alamo, remember Pearl Harbor, remember what we allies found what Hitler did to millions and remember the Twin Towers of New York and those famous words, “Let’s roll.”

Don’t allow approximately 100 years of Hitler history to repeat. Babies are crying, mommies are dying and daddies are praying. We are Americans.

American is greater than that. I will give up my nylons as we did during World War II for the troops. I will give my prayers for America to be strong, not weak, to help these humans who desire freedom.