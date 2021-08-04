Douglas Frank’s claims not worth coverage

Douglas Frank was in town perpetuating “the other guy’s” Big Lie and, inexplicably, the Independent felt that this was a newsworthy story. Frank shares the MyPillow CEO’s blatant lie that the 2020 election was somehow stolen by President Joe Biden.

Douglas Frank’s “conspiracy” views are absolutely correct. It was a huge conspiracy to keep “the other guy” out of the Oval Office. Over 81 million of us, in virtually every county in America, conspired to vote that bum out of office.

Why is the Independent perpetuating the lie that the election was somehow stolen?

Over 60 court cases concerning the 2020 election were decided in President Biden’s favor. Does the Independent really need to continue to stoke the flames of controversy?

I can and do vote with my pocketbook. Those affiliated with the Frank event just became part of the problem and will never see another red penny from me. This article is just one of the many reasons why we no longer subscribe to the Independent.