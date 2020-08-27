Efforts to privatize U.S. Postal Service must be stopped

Thank you to Douglas Lanfear for telling the truth about what’s going on with the USPS in his Wednesday letter to the editor.
While we are seeing the latest attempt to slow down the mail in an attempt to help a particular candidate, the truth of the matter is that they have been trying to privatize the USPS for some time, with a major attempt coming in 2006, when Congress forced the post office to fund retirement for 70 years. This means they had to fund retirement for someone who was not even born yet. I live in Colorado, but it seems I remember they had a new sorting facility built in Grand Island that was closed.
We need to not only flood our representatives with call for them to demand to have the postmaster general replace the sorting machines and keep overtime in place, but to also reverse that terrible bill that was passed in 2006.
Also, thanks to all the postmen and women who deliver our mail, in rain, snow, and the heat.
