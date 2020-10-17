Elect Michelle Fitzke to Grand Island City Council

Michelle Fitzke is both a colleague and friend I have known for a number of years. I could go on and on with items from her resume and how qualified and deserving she is to serve again as a Grand Island City Council member.

What I want to tell is a brief story. When Michelle was a council member for Ward 5, she overheard a complaint. My husband and I had recently moved and we were having some questions and issues with the ditch next to our property. We were struggling to get answers. Michelle immediately jumped in and helped us out. We were not even in Ward 5. Her response was not because of our work or personal relationship, but because she truly cares about all of the citizens of Grand Island.