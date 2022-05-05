Elect my shipmate

I would like to give my full endorsement to Doug Brown to be the next mayor of Grand Island. I have known him for more than 20 years. We met in 1999 when he was the command master chief for the guided missile destroyer USS Benfold, DDG-65. I was the captain. We have remained in close contact ever since and he even invited me to be the keynote speaker for Grand Island’s Military Appreciation Day in 2008.

We both share very strong Nebraska roots. My grandparents were born and raised in Nebraska. My son was born in Nebraska and attended the same college in Nebraska that I did. Doug’s and my calling to serve in the US Navy for decades meant we were often absent from Nebraska and our families, but our hearts were always with both our families and Nebraska.

Doug told me a few months back he was going to run for mayor of Grand Island. I was delighted to hear of his decision. I think he’d be the perfect pick. The people of Grand Island could not be better served, in my opinion, as he is a man of unflinching character, honesty and integrity. I’ve never met anybody who works harder than him.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The author retired from the U.S. Navy at the rank of third vice admiral.