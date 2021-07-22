Election results more in question than Associated Press reports

The auditors of the November 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz., held a hearing July 15. Here is a small sampling of what they reported. There were 3,981 people who voted after the Oct. 15 deadline to register; and 11,326 people voted who were not on the rolls Nov. 7 but were on Dec. 4. Also, 18,000 people voted and then were removed from the rolls after the election; and 74,243 mail-in ballots were received that were not originally mailed out.

So, what does the AP article in The Independent say about the audit two days later, on July 17? It stated there were a possible 182 errors. Where do they come up with that number? Most people probably did not watch the hearing, and if they rely on accurate reporting from the AP, they will think there was noting to be concerned about. I am sure people in the Biden camp will dispute these numbers, but wouldn’t it be nice if the AP just reported the news and not put their liberal slant on it?

This is only one county in one state. When the audit is fully completed and there are audits in other states, I believe it will shed a light on what really happened in the 2020 election. There are also 3,000 affidavits that people signed outlining the fraud they saw take place during the election. They signed these even though the penalty for perjury would be jail time.

We all want fair and free elections. I would think the Biden camp also would want to prove they won fair and square, even though they are trying to stop these audits from proceeding.