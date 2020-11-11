Electoral College is valuable, especially to Nebraska

I was surprised to see The Independent publish in Monday’s paper an opinion piece advocating abolition of our country’s Electoral College. It was designed to give — and does give — greater role in choosing a president to relatively low-population parts of the country such as Nebraska. Without it those of us in “flyover country” would be much more at the mercy of the preferences of residents of populous coastal regions.

As that opinion piece says, “In a majority of the world’s democracies the head of state is directly selected by the voters.” But that is exactly what Nebraskans do NOT want.

Without reviewing how the College works (the opinion piece does a good job of that), let me first ask, would you prefer a system where each state has exactly the same weight in presidential voting as all other states? That’s the way voting is done in the U.S. Senate, but few would prefer it for as important a decision as choosing a president.

How about each state simply having its contribution to presidential selection correspond to the size of its population (“direct selection”)? After a few moments’ thought, those of us who live in less populous areas are uncomfortable with that as well.

What other possibly way of choosing a president is there? Maybe a compromise between the two options?