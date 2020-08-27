Elimination of payroll taxes would be disastrous

The ignorance of this administration is unbelievable. The president signed an executive order that deferred the Social Security and Medicare payroll tax for the rest of the year. When it was pointed out that the amount deferred by the employee and employer would need to be repaid in January 2021 by the employee and employer, the president said he would eliminate the payroll tax altogether if re-elected. The payroll tax is estimated by Social Security’s chief actuary at an amount more than $1 trillion each year.
The chief actuary also advised if the payroll tax were eliminated by the president (The president can’t do this — it takes a law passed by both houses of Congress) and since Social Security is a pay-as-you-go system, the Disability Trust Fund would be depleted in mid-2021 and all disability payments would end by that date. Under the same assumptions the chief actuary also advised that the Old Age Survivors Trust fund would be depleted by mid-2023 and all Social Security benefits would end by that date.
I don’t expect a president to understand the details of Social Security and Medicare, but I do expect him/her to have competent staff that can stop him from issuing lame executive orders and to prevent him from making such stupid fixes to a problem he hadn’t anticipated. I also expect him to ask for such advice before shooting his mouth off.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!