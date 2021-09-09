Emphasis on interns can help business community

Grand Island employers: Imagine an opportunity to build your pipeline of workers using interns.
Why are interns are valuable for employers?
— Find future employees for Grand Island that will stay and live in our great community.
— Increase business visibility on college campuses. Consistently!
— Try out the talent prior to hiring.
— Increase productivity and efficiencies.
— Enhance perspective, ideas and an outside ‘fresh’ view.
— Take advantage of low-cost labor. According to National Association of Colleges and Employers, the average intern hourly wage for a freshman in college was $16.54 and up to $20.30 as a senior in college.
— Find interns utilizing the College Services.
— Community-Giving Back. Service-based learning is an excellent way to give back to the community while mentoring interns in your business.
— Skills gap in your business? Interns can help! Help a student close the gap with real-world experience (learning by doing).
— Need help going to the next level? Interns can offer new techniques and technology. College students learn cutting-edge strategies, techniques, and technology in their field.
— Develop leadership skills in your current employees. As current employees’ mentor and supervise interns, they’ll gain valuable leadership skills. Win-win for both the current employee and intern.
— Overall moral and work environment improvement. With interns on board, employees have a lighter workload, more time for creative or advanced projects, and the opportunity to build confidence and leadership by guiding others.
— Benefit your small to medium-sized business. When looking for full-time work, the top students often go for big-name businesses. When seeking internships, learning and culture can be some of the leading draw.
Let’s grow our great Grand Island community by using internships as a solid option. If all businesses are on board we will see the success that interns can bring to our community.