Emphasis on interns can help business community

Grand Island employers: Imagine an opportunity to build your pipeline of workers using interns.

Why are interns are valuable for employers?

— Find future employees for Grand Island that will stay and live in our great community.

— Increase business visibility on college campuses. Consistently!

— Try out the talent prior to hiring.

— Increase productivity and efficiencies.

— Enhance perspective, ideas and an outside ‘fresh’ view.

— Take advantage of low-cost labor. According to National Association of Colleges and Employers, the average intern hourly wage for a freshman in college was $16.54 and up to $20.30 as a senior in college.

— Find interns utilizing the College Services.

— Community-Giving Back. Service-based learning is an excellent way to give back to the community while mentoring interns in your business.

— Skills gap in your business? Interns can help! Help a student close the gap with real-world experience (learning by doing).