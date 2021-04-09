Environmental proposals extreme, unrealistic

Electric cars can only go about 145 miles of highway driving or only 100 miles if you use the air conditioning, or only 85 miles of city driving. With a gasoline or diesel-powered vehicle you can pull into Casey’s or any convenience store, pull up to the pump, get your fuel and in four or five minutes you’re back on the road. With an all-electric car when the power runs low, you pull up to a recharging station, get out your credit card and sit for four or five hours while your batteries are recharged. And it will cost you money every time you recharge your batteries. The promoters of all-electric cars aren’t reporting this cost and how few miles you can go on a recharge. Tesla, which makes a premium all-electric car, is advising owners of its older cars to park outside because the batteries can burst into flames.