Everyone is hiring

Now hiring! We see these signs everywhere we go these days. Restaurants, banks, your favorite boutique, hospitals, all “URGENTLY HIRING.”

Now to be frank, my bone to pick is with the latter. While most jobs in hospitals require a degree of some sorts, there are just as many that do not. The grounds keepers, custodians, gift shop employee just to name a few.

I recently applied for one of said jobs at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Now I have not applied for a new job in over a decade, but as a local business manager I do know how the process works. Submit application, wait, receive phone call or email in regards to said job. Simple.

Now when a person shows interest in said job, they tend to call for a follow up. This shows that they are eager to start and are excited to work there. Again as a business manager, I have grown to appreciate this because now this person isn’t just a name on a piece of paper. You now have a voice and a sense or personality to go along with the applicant.

Now, if you take it one step further, you get the applicant who takes the time out of their day and effort at $5 a gallon gas to come to the place of business and express their interest in the position. This is the best! You now have the full package. Name, resume, voice and face, all right in front of you. Someone to fill that position that is urgently hiring.

Now unfortunately none of this applies to Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Just voice mails that never get returned, emails that get deleted, and people in roles that are generally in charge of hiring unwilling to talk face to.