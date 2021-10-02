Everyone should take responsibility for protecting others with vaccine

Thank you for the two intelligent editorials from the Kearney Hub and Omaha World Herald on Sept. 23.

Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone was as concerned about their responsibilities as they are about their freedom? Hey, we vaccinated people would like life to get back to a “normal.” Please join us and help. As the article said, “Among our responsibilities as Americans is to unite against a common enemy” — COVID.

And from Sept. 20 — please, Mr. Placke, check the facts. President Biden didn’t invite those present. They came because they cared. Also, President Bush was in Shanksville and gave a truly inspiring speech. The former Republican president chose not to be present at this and other important events.

Unity begins with each of us, not just President Biden.