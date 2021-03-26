Excessive American Rescue Plan funding not needed, not ‘free’

The article by Brandon Summers in Monday’s Independent and the opinion by Sarah Curry in the Independent on Tuesday made it abundantly clear that neither the city of Grand Island, nor Hall County, nor the state of Nebraska have needs related to the pandemic that require them to be “rescued” by the single-party “American Rescue Plan,” which is funded by almost $2 trillion of borrowed money.

I applaud our leaders at each of these levels for governing wisely and responsibly in order to ensure our fiscal health. The articles also noted that this spending frenzy “isn’t free” and will lead to higher taxes in the future and will need to be paid back “by someone.” Those “someones” are our children and grandchildren.

Curry noted that we may not even be able to lower our current state tax rate, despite $500 million in increased revenues, if our state accepts these funds. All of our congressional representatives voted against this bill that throws so much borrowed money at projects and entities that do not require rescue.

I urge our leaders to continue governing responsibly by only accessing federal funds that are truly needed because of the pandemic and by otherwise refusing to participate in this irresponsible mortgaging of our children’s future.